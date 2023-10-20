Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Gambling costs more than money. Here are the early signs of a problem

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated October 20 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHAT is just a fun, casual activity for many people in the Central West is destroying the lives of others, with people losing more than just money when they gamble.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.