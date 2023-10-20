WHAT is just a fun, casual activity for many people in the Central West is destroying the lives of others, with people losing more than just money when they gamble.
Lifeline Central West is calling on people to reflect on their lives, looking for the early signs that they could have a problem this GambleAware Week.
The week, which runs from October 16 to 22, 2023, aims to raise awareness of gambling and get people thinking about their own habits.
GambleAware Far and Western project coordinator Jacinta Cullen said gambling can cost people in a variety of ways, not just monetary losses.
It is something that affects their family, other relationships, work and their mental health.
"It's not just a monetary sense, it's the families that can be affected," Ms Cullen said.
"It eventually affects people's mental health, their relationships, their work, and there's often hidden costs which can slowly creep up on gamblers before they find they're in serious trouble, which is particularly important in the current economic environment when the cost of living is so high on many people's agendas."
Gambling is a serious problem in the west and far west of NSW, with GambleAware conducting around 3000 counselling sessions in the area in the 2022-23 financial year for hundreds of clients.
However, there would be many more people who have a gambling problem and have yet to recognise it or seek help.
Ms Cullen said the early signs of a problem include not being able to concentrate on work, staying home instead of going on holidays, not spending as much time with children, regularly thinking about next opportunity to gamble, and always chasing the win.
People should reach out for help if they notice any of these in themselves or a loved one.
"Reach out to the services that are available, because there's a really wide range of support available," Ms Cullen said.
Resources and support information can be found on the GambleAware website, or the GambleAware phone line (1800 858 858) is open 24 hours a day for anyone needing support.
This is a free and confidential service.
Alternatively, contact Lifeline Central West on 1300 798 258 to discuss counselling options in the local area.
