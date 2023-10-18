A NEW "counting and classifying" camera is set to be installed on the Great Western Highway at Little Hartley.
Transport for NSW has emphasised that it won't be used for enforcement or monitoring people or private vehicles, but rather to "better understand freight movements".
The transport agency says machine-learning traffic cameras will be installed at Harley Avenue and the Darling Causeway, Mount Victoria and at Little Hartley as part of a program that aims to reduce congestion, improve road safety and encourage more efficient deliveries.
It says the new technology is seen as another tool that can be used to help manage freight volumes, "which are expected to increase across NSW by 28 per cent by 2036 over a 2018 baseline".
According to a machine-learning camera fact sheet from Transport for NSW, the units take a picture of heavy vehicles passing by when certain criteria are met.
After the picture is taken, artificial intelligence within the unit can tell the difference between different types of heavy vehicles, such as a container-carrying heavy vehicle, a B-double or semi-trailer.
The fact sheet says the information gathered will be used to capture the movements of heavy vehicles around NSW, generate data to help in long-term transport network planning and to provide assurance that heavy vehicles are on the routes they are meant to be on.
Little Hartley is where a 2.4-kilometre section of the Great Western Highway is being duplicated and realigned in a $232 million project.
The base of Victoria Pass, meanwhile, is a notorious pinch point where traffic has been held by authorities in the past to avoid breakdowns among vehicles queuing up the mountain.
