FINAL UPDATE | Highway back to normal after truck breakdown

THE Great Western Highway is back to normal at Victoria Pass after an earlier truck breakdown.
Live Traffic says the incident, which started just before 5.30am, ended just after 9am.
It had closed both eastbound traffic lanes.
TWO eastbound lanes remain closed on the Great Western Highway more than three hours after a truck breakdown on the troubled road.
Live Traffic says the incident, on Victoria Pass, began just before 5.30am and, as of just before 9am, both eastbound lanes were still closed.
The advice is that vehicles can slowly pass the truck during the road shoulder.
Drivers are asked to reduce their speed and exercise caution.
TWO eastbound lanes are reported to be closed on the Great Western Highway near Mount Victoria in the latest problem for the troubled road.
Live Traffic is reporting that emergency services, Transport for NSW and a heavy vehicle tow truck are on the scene at a truck breakdown on Victoria Pass.
Drivers using that stretch of road are being asked to reduce their speed, prepare to merge and use caution.
The advice is that vehicles can pass the truck using the shoulder.
The incident has happened near the Mitchell Ridge Lookout on the notoriously windy stretch of road.
The latest trouble comes less than a month after the Great Western Highway was closed near Mount Victoria for almost 19 hours.
During that incident, a Blue Mountains resident said it took him three hours and 45 minutes to travel the 45 kilometres or so from Lithgow to Katoomba.
That led to Regional Transport Minister Jenny Aitchison being questioned about Labor's plans for the highway when she was in Bathurst to have a look at the road upgrade at Raglan.
