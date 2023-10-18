Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

FINAL UPDATE | Highway back to normal after truck breakdown

Updated October 19 2023 - 9:50am, first published 7:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture from Live Traffic.
Picture from Live Traffic.

FINAL UPDATE:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.