All the action from the Bathurst Golf Club in the week that was

By Bathurst Golf Club
October 19 2023 - 10:00am
STEVE Thompson broke from the Wednesday shackles to win Thursday's B grade affair courtesy of 42 points and a runaway win over Kevin Volk and Terry Dwyer who both had 38 points.

