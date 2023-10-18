STEVE Thompson broke from the Wednesday shackles to win Thursday's B grade affair courtesy of 42 points and a runaway win over Kevin Volk and Terry Dwyer who both had 38 points.
The coach of the year nominee Dean Oxley was the scratch victor with 21 points.
Jason Cooke was in top form with 41 points and won A grade by a shot over Andrew James, John Rogers was a stroke back in third while a fine one under par round saw Dave Clemens win the scratch.
Janet Coles was on fire as attested by a brilliant 42 points to win convincingly from Patsy Lamberton and Dee McCarthy, both with 32 points.
John Rogers and Geoff Cooke (49) were the 2BBB winners for the second week in a row, Dave Clemens and Andrew James were only a shot back in second while Steve McDonald and Brett Corby were the scratch champions on 34 points.
Wayne Boserio and Damian Bourke tied at the top of Saturday's A grade event with 39 points, in the end Boserio got the judges nod on a count-back, El Presidente Tony Pryce (36) snuck in for third and the scratch was picked up by Mike Stanford with 31 points.
Graham George was once again all class in shooting 39 points to hold the B grade flag aloft, Adam Porter (37) and John Murphy (36) took home vouchers.
A tidy 23 points grabbed the scratch for Alex Gale.
Geoff Purcell and Tony Farr (40) were neck and neck in the race for C grade, Purcell getting the decision in a tight photo, part time golfer Peter Starkey (38) nestled in for third.
Robert Irwin (20) was the scratch recipient.
Mary Housler had a lovely 37 points to win the women's event from the gallant Casey Thompson (35) and Katrina Ferris (33).
The Petrie's Mitre 10 Bathurst Open is this weekend (October 21-22) with a strong field at near capacity.
