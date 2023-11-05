AFTER receiving what she felt was an unfair fine during race week, a store manager is calling on Bathurst Regional Council to reassess parking options in the city.
On October 4, 2023, several roads were temporarily blocked off to accommodate the Bathurst 1000 Transporter and Driver Parade.
This meant parking spaces in the city were limited and there was an influx of people in town attending the off-track festivities.
So when local Maree Cashen was one of 23 people who received a parking fine in the Armada Shopping Centre on the day, she said she felt some leniency should have been given.
"It's not the fact that we got parking fines, it's the fact that they did it on the day they did it," Ms Cashen said.
"There was nowhere to park, the weather was crappy, it was the whole situation."
When asked if leniency should have been given considering how busy Bathurst was, council's director of environmental, planning and building services Neil Southorn said regardless of what events are on, council must meet its contractual requirements detailed in parking agreements.
This includes patrolling areas in a non-predictable way.
While Mr Southorn said the parade did temporarily affect the traffic and parking in the city, it did not grant permission for people to exceed the parking time limit in other areas.
However, Ms Cashen said it was due to how busy Bathurst was that she couldn't move her car, because she wasn't able to leave the shop and risk being out for too long trying to find a park.
And given some of the all-day parking areas utilised by Armada staff were blocked off for the parade - near the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre and along Durham Street near Haymarket Reserve - Ms Cashen said she thinks it was really unfair to all who received a fine on October 4.
"I understand council is hired by the shopping centre [to patrol parking], but council still choose the days they do it," she said.
"So why did they pick the busiest day, when they knew there was going to be no parks for anyone and, even if we wanted to move our cars, there was nowhere to move them."
Ms Cashen said she thinks staff members who work in town should be able to purchase an annual pass, allowing them to park during the hours they work without having to move their cars.
This would also mean staff not having to worry about walking long distances to their cars after work, often in the dark, because the closest all-day parking spot they could find was several blocks away.
However, when asked by the Western Advocate about the possibility of an arrangement of this nature, Mr Southorn said: "Council cannot exempt any driver from the time limits in privately owned car parks, and this is a clause within the parking agreement."
While council took a more relaxed approach to parking fines during the COVID-19 pandemic, as a courtesy to the community, infringements are now back on the rise.
During the first quarter of the 2023-24 financial year, Bathurst council issued 218 fines with a total value of $29,232.
