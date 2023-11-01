CRYING hysterically at a pub and threatening to "flog" someone has ended in a criminal conviction for a woman.
Dakota Jane Lockey, 20, of Rosella Road, Empire Bay pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on October 11, 2023 to common assault, intimidation and not leaving a premises when required.
Court documents state a "hysterical" and drunk Lockey was at Paddy's Hotel in Kelso about 6.45pm on September 17, 2023 when she was asked to leave.
The manager on duty called Lockey a taxi, but she refused, so a relative was called to collect her.
"(Expletive) off, I'm not going home ... I'm not leaving," Lockey said.
The relative - and victim in the matter - arrived about 7pm and asked Lockey, who was still inside the pub, to leave.
"Don't (expletive) touch me, get away from me ... I will (expletive) flog you," Lockey said as she pushed the woman.
A witness ran outside and walked Lockey away from the area, but she continued to scream at the victim.
"I'll (expletive) flog you, I'm going to belt you," she said.
The court heard an "emotional" Lockey, who was "crying uncontrollably", tried to punch the victim before police arrived about 7.10pm.
"I'll punch her if I get near her," Lockey said to police.
She was then taken to hospital.
The following day, Lockey was arrested at a home in Kelso before she was taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray told the court her client had been "very upset" at the time and had stopped drinking alcohol since.
"She accepts she shouldn't have acted as she did," Ms Thackray said.
Magistrate Fiona Toose said in reply that Lockey's behaviour was "absolutely appalling".
"You were so drunk ... I'm pleased you've stopped drinking but you've got to step up because you can't be a child anymore," Ms Toose said.
Lockey was placed on a community correction order for two years and fined $200.
