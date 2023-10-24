We're the centre of attention for everything from tax help to tai chi to playtime

Interagency is an association of Bathurst community groups and services.
The Neighbourhood Centre is a not-for-profit, incorporated community organisation that provides a variety of information, referral and support services for the Bathurst region and Oberon in a welcoming environment.
We provide many services, including:
And a reminder to check out our Facebook page - www.facebook.com/TheNeighbourhoodCentre - to keep updated about upcoming events/programs.
The Neighbourhood Centre's Bathurst office is at 96 Russell Street (phone 6332 4866) and the Oberon office is at 12 Ross Street (phone 6336 0909).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.