We're the centre of attention for everything from tax help to tai chi to playtime

Skills: English tuition, learner driver, Homework Club, adult literacy, Tech Tutoring (1:1 and group), form help, tax help.

Volunteers: We have a great volunteer team here and people might wish to join us. We also have a regular Volunteer Managers Network.

Social support: Bubs and Toddlers Playtime, Youth Collective, Men Connect, D Caf, tai chi, needlecrafters, CHSP (Commonwealth Home Support Program) information sharing.

Migrant support: Information, advocacy, linking to community activities/events.

Justice of the Peace services: We have two JPs.

TNC Builders: Home modifications and maintenance. We are an approved provider for NDIS, CHSP and Home Care packages. Examples include Bathurst modifications/renovations, access ramps, handrails.

