Western Advocate
Home/News/Western Advocate app browse

We're the centre of attention for everything from tax help to tai chi to playtime | Interagency

October 25 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
We're the centre of attention for everything from tax help to tai chi to playtime
We're the centre of attention for everything from tax help to tai chi to playtime

Interagency is an association of Bathurst community groups and services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.