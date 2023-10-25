Western Advocate
StreetHeart Bathurst running Halloween event on October 28

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated October 26 2023 - 3:24pm, first published October 25 2023 - 5:00pm
SPOOKY season is upon us, but for some Bathurst residents, the whole year round can be quite scary, due to daily struggles with the cost-of-living crisis, and even homelessness.

