SPOOKY season is upon us, but for some Bathurst residents, the whole year round can be quite scary, due to daily struggles with the cost-of-living crisis, and even homelessness.
This is why Tracey Denton started StreetHeart Bathurst, to help feed the homeless and vulnerable populations over the weekends, as other charities typically only operate during weekdays.
Thanks to countless donations from the community, Ms Denton has successfully run StreetHeart from its home near the Girl Guide Hall for almost 10 months.
And she has big plans for the end of October.
To spice things up, on the Saturday before Halloween; October 28, from 5-pm until 7pm, Ms Denton will be running a StreetHeart Halloween special.
For the event, Peace Park will be decorated with all things mysterious, spooky and spellbinding, all to add to the atmosphere for attendees.
"Halloween is a big deal over here now, and a lot of people get excited for Halloween which they never used to do, so I just figured we would do something nice for the mums and dads and kiddies," she said.
"We're going to have a bit of a Halloween, ookie kooky hunt of some description and we're also going to have a competition for best dressed costume."
There will be prizes up for grabs, including vouchers to local businesses, for the best dressed and the winners of the candy hunts on the day.
Ms Denton was inspired to organise the Halloween special when she joined the Bathurst Trick or Treat Page, and the page administrator made an offer she couldn't refuse.
"I wasn't going to do anything but then I joined the Bathurst Trick or Treat page, which is an awesome concept and they offered some sweets and treats for us, and I thought 'what a good idea'," she said.
"So, now I'm having a Halloween party."
And Ms Denton said she was very much looking forward to the event, especially seeing kids and families find a sense of joy in what can be a very scary time for people.
"I want to see lots of little kiddies dressed up to the nines, ookie kooky and the spookier the better, and I really just want to see people having a good time," she said.
Ms Denton said that anybody looking for a fun, family day out is welcome to attend.
