After the relative luxury of a few wet and relatively cool summers, we are now bracing for a shift back to very dry and hot conditions as El Nino takes over from La Nina. While many in Bathurst have experienced this type of shift before, those who are relatively new to the area, or new to gardening, may be wondering how to plan and manage their gardens over the next few years, when it's likely we will once again experience severe water restrictions.
The resilience of the modern garden starts with the soil. Most of the gardens in and around Bathurst have a clay soil. Plants can struggle to thrive in clay soils because roots have to work extra hard to get established. Also, wet clay can become boggy leaving plants with "wet feet", and dry clay can be rock hard and water repellant.
However, once soil structure is improved, clay can be a great growing medium because it's loaded with nutrients. In our last article we highlighted the benefits of using mulch to drought proof the garden.
Mulching also improves soil structure because, as it breaks down, it contributes organic matter into the soil. Composting vegetable and garden waste also adds organic matter, as does the digging through of spent mushroom compost and well-rotted manure.
Digging powdered gypsum (known as the clay-breaker) through the soil is also highly beneficial. By working on improving the soil in the garden, you are improving the ability of the soil to absorb and retain whatever water is available. If you have a sloping site it also helps to create little mounds of earth around the lower side of plants, to help trap any rainwater that does fall, by slowing down run-off.
Another fabulous way to improve soil structure and fertility is to have a worm farm. The worms that inhabit worm farms are a different variety to the earthworms that live in the garden soil. Whereas earthworms can burrow down deep to escape extreme temperatures, worm farm worms do not burrow.
They are therefore susceptible to temperature fluctuations and need to be kept in a garden shed or similar to protect them. Their advantage is that they are ravenous little creatures and will eat food waste at a much faster rate than ordinary earthworms, turning it into beautiful dark, loamy castings that will give soil and plants a real boost. In comparison to other methods of composting, worm farms are quite convenient.
Plus, there's no question that worm composting is great for the environment.
