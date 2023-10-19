Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Prepping your garden for the hot weather that's ahead

By From the Sustainable Gardening Group of Greening Bathurst
Updated October 20 2023 - 11:01am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Composting improves soil quality.
Composting improves soil quality.

After the relative luxury of a few wet and relatively cool summers, we are now bracing for a shift back to very dry and hot conditions as El Nino takes over from La Nina. While many in Bathurst have experienced this type of shift before, those who are relatively new to the area, or new to gardening, may be wondering how to plan and manage their gardens over the next few years, when it's likely we will once again experience severe water restrictions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.