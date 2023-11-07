DRIVING without a licence has cost a man hundreds of dollars in fines.
Craig Martin, 39, of Burton Street, Blayney was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on October 18, 2023 after he pleaded guilty to driving without ever being licenced.
Court documents state Martin was behind the wheel of a blue Mazda 3 heading along Rankin Street in Bathurst about 4.30pm on September 1 when he was stopped by police.
Police went and spoke with Martin, and asked for his driver's licence.
"I don't have one," Martin replied.
While in custody at Bathurst Police Station for another matter, Martin said he had a Victorian licence but it was suspended.
A self-represented Martin struggled to explain to the court why he was driving at the time when asked by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis.
"I'm sorry, your Honour," Martin said.
Ms Ellis convicted Martin and fined him $600.
