Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Craig Martin pleads guilty in Bathurst Court to driving charge

By Court Reporter
Updated November 7 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DRIVING without a licence has cost a man hundreds of dollars in fines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.