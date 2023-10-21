In this case I'm thinking of the cat dish near the back door. We are babysitting a beautiful Burmese cat (yes, cats are bird killers but I can't help loving individual cats), and this morning the ants suddenly discovered her dish.

The ants had formed an orderly double line going in two directions: to the dish, and from.

After I'd dealt with the ants by sweeping them into the dustpan and hurling them in the direction of the ivy, my visiting mother and I started chatting about all things insect.

She spoke about her mother's Flick tin that was screwed on to a pump action spray; I remembered my own childhood, where the fly spray lived on top of the fridge, ever ready.

We discussed memories of fly strips, sometimes dangling for years with their long-dead flies. I remembered the cockroach-catching device which proclaimed (in poor translation from the Chinese), "Once in he never out!"

True to the claim, you'd find exhausted cockroaches swaying back and forth, their feet stuck in the sticky gunk that had attracted them.

Saucers of beer to trap snails; the use of white plastic bread-tags to trick cabbage moths into thinking someone else had already landed on the broccoli.

Even bogong moths, who used to number in the billions and famously gate-crashed the closing ceremony of the Sydney Olympics, are in trouble.

So we need to think twice before reaching for the pesticides.

Insects are essential to life on Earth as we know it. We hear a lot about the plight of bees (including their current struggle with the Varroa mite) but vital ecosystem services - pollination, food for birds and bats and freshwater fish, dung burial - are provided by a vast fleet of insects you've probably never heard of.