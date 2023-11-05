SITTING at a dining table with dozens of firearm rounds as police walked into a home was "foolish", according to a magistrate.
Arthur Dennis, 29, of Havannah Street, Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on October 18, 2023 to having ammunition without a licence or permit.
Court documents state police went to a home on Rocket Street in Bathurst about 2pm on September 28, 2023 to execute a search warrant.
As the officers went inside the home, they saw Dennis sitting at a dining table with a black backpack around both of his shoulders.
He also had a small blue bag.
Dennis stood from his chair and placed the backpack onto the table before police searched it.
The court heard police found a small plastic box with 50 .17 calibre rounds.
"They're mine," Dennis said.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he told officers someone had given the rounds to him.
Police noted Dennis did not have a firearms licence.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Usman Naveed told the court his client had "no good reason" for having the ammunition and should've disposed of them.
"You're doing some foolish things," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said.
"You need to stay out of trouble, it's quite simple."
Dennis was convicted and fined $250.
