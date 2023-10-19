BATHURST will be hoping a big crowd will attend its first ever A-League Women match next month.
Tickets went on sale for the match between Western Sydney Wanderers and Canberra United on Wednesday, October 18.
The game will be played at Carrington Park on Saturday, November 18.
Tickets will be roughly $5 cheaper if purchased in the pre-sale, compared to the cost in the week before the match.
Costs are in line with that of women's tickets at the Wanderers' home base in Blacktown.
An adult general admission ticket (16 years and older) is $20, while concession and children (five to 15 years) is $15 and children under the age of four get in for free.
It's $35 for a ticket in the grandstand, while a family ticket (two adults and two children) will set you back $65.
Pre-sale will be available until 11.59pm, Sunday, November 12.
When it was announced back in May that the Wanderers were bringing on their home games to Bathurst, councillor Ian North was hopeful of a bring crowd.
Since then, Australia and New Zealand hosted a hugely successful FIFA Women's World Cup that brought bumper crowds across both countries.
There was a record crowd for a standalone A-League Women match at the Sydney Football Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which saw a crowd of 11,471 see Sydney FC defeat the Wanderers 2-0.
Gates for the A-League Women match in Bathurst opens at 3pm, for a 4pm kick-off.
Tickets can be purchased online via 123Tix.
