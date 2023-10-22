Western Advocate
Our History

Remembering Bathurst's Patrolman Thornton and his NRMA motorbike | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
October 22 2023 - 5:00pm
Patrolman W. Thornton dressed for work in George Street.
THIS week's image is of Patrolman W. Thornton on his NRMA Patrol Douglas motorbike with sidecar in George Street, opposite the Kings Hotel. The timber box seen in the picture held the tools and spare parts for roadside repairs. He is dressed in his khaki uniform and black boots. The patrolman had to use the public phone boxes around Bathurst to phone for the details of his next call-out.

The NSW branch of the National Roads Association was created in 1920 in an effort to expand the state's main roads.

