The NSW branch of the National Roads Association was created in 1920 in an effort to expand the state's main roads.
The organisation changed its name to the National Roads and Motorists' Association in 1923 and its roadside assistance service started the following year. The motto was "Never refuse motorists assistance".
With more and more "automobiles" being purchased, especially as men returned home from the First World War having seen what mechanised vehicles could do, the NRMA organisation saw a boost of some 7637 members by 1925.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
A meeting of Bathurst motorists, for the purpose of forming a branch of the National Roads and Motorists' Association of NSW, was held at the Red Rose Café rooms on Wednesday evening, May 5, 1926.
The association's aims were explained by the country organiser, Mr A.W. Scott, and those present decided to form themselves into a local branch.
The following officers were appointed: chairman Mr M. Meagher; deputy chairman Mr Crane; treasurer Mr S.H. Neill; and the committee, messrs F.D. Cooper, W. Bailey, H.B. Whitham and P.C. Moodle.
The objects of the association were the advancement of the movement for better roads and the interests of motorists.
Many a motorist who found himself bogged or held up far from his destination had reason to be grateful to the NRMA guides who patrolled their particular area and rendered help, without charge, to those in need of it.
These guides were established in many parts of the metropolitan area.
Some were already appointed in country districts and others were to be appointed as the scope of activities of the association grew.
Any member of the association who was in trouble on the roads could ring up the nearest guide at the patrol headquarters and assistance would be immediately forthcoming.
The guides would be mounted on motorcycles and would be continually patrolling the main roads.
For the Bathurst area, Mr W. Thornton had been appointed to the position and he would be available to every member of the association who required his services in the area.
The membership fee was £1/1/- or a guinea, and as the association was not a money-making concern, all profit, if any, was returned in the form of greater benefits and improved services.
Full particulars could be obtained from the organiser, Mr Scott, at the Royal Hotel.
Patrolmen had to contend with accidents, breakdowns, flat tyres, flat batteries and empty fuel tanks.
NRMA road service became available 24 hours a day during 1933.
The Great Depression affected Sydney and country. Bathurst was still able to hold onto its roadside service.
As the Depression began to overtake the economy in 1928, sales of motor vehicles dropped.
By the time war was declared in 1939, the NRMA had 66,234 members. It also boasted a massive road service operation.
After Australia followed the British declaration of war, the NRMA donated £10,000 to our nation's war effort.
The war brought on some commendable ideas, one of which was the NRMA Transport Auxiliary.
It consisted of a force of 500 owner-drivers who were able to provide rapid troop transport as required.
A staff member, Miss K. Broadbent, organised a Women's Auxiliary Transport Corps and successfully trained 506 women to handle and provide basic maintenance for trucks, lorries, ambulances and motorcycles.
The NRMA set the lead in an information campaign during the war, one theme promoting the discouragement of petrol hoarding, which was considered both unpatriotic and dangerous.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.