BATHURST could secure itself an extra Supercars event in 2024 after plans for the opening round in Newcastle fell through.
Supercars was set to return to the coastal street circuit for the Newcastle 500, but on Thursday, October 19 it was revealed that the motor sport organisation had pulled the plug after the NSW government failed to break an impasse with Newcastle council.
In a statement released that day, Supercars said it was still committed to racing in Newcastle in the future, however, for 2024, "alternative options have been explored".
It is understood that Bathurst is the back-up plan, and Supercars and Bathurst Regional Council are in discussions now to shift the opening round to Mount Panorama.
Mayor Jess Jennings is eager to secure another motor sport event for the city, even if it is just a one-off, knowing that it will provide a boost to the local economy.
"I'm very keen as mayor to leverage bigger and better events for Mount Panorama, and this council is a very business-minded council and will welcome any opportunities that come our way, and that would be a fantastic result," Cr Jennings said.
He said a final decision has not been made at this time, but Bathurst has proven it is capable of hosting another motor sport event.
"I think our council has worked very well in partnering with various motor sport companies and groups, and we usually can make these events work to our advantage, and this circumstance would be no different," he said.
Supercars has not released its calendar for 2024 yet, but it is likely an opening round in Bathurst would be held in late February, around the time of the Bathurst 12 Hour.
That event, which is for GT vehicles, is also run by Supercars and is scheduled for February 16 to 18.
Cr Jennings wouldn't say much on the possibility of the event being attached to the 12 Hour, but with Supercars typically starting its season in early March, and Mount Panorama restricted to five full-track closures a year, the options for hosting another event are limited.
"That's a question for others to answer at this point in time, and we'll just wait and see what the proposal is and the formulation that comes up, but ultimately I want to see bigger and better events being held at Mount Panorama," he said.
Bathurst last hosted the opening round of a Supercars season in late February, 2021, after that year's 12 Hour was scrapped due to pandemic-related travel restrictions.
Supercars then came back to the mountain in October of that year for the annual Bathurst 1000.
