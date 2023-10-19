PANORAMA Platypi has picked up one talented footballer and she's already off to a flying start.
Cheynoah Amone made her debut for the Bathurst-based club in a 50-10 win over Woodbridge on Sunday, October 15.
While it was a match dominated by the forwards, Amone - who started the match at left centre - touched down for a double in the match.
Amone's arrival at the Platypi is a great coup, with the former Orange Viper and Bathurst St Pat's star having played three games in the NRLW for St George Illawarra Dragons this year.
Amone said she's excited to be with the Platypi.
"I actually wanted to play in this comp to keep my fitness up," she said.
"If I didn't play for such a long amount of time, I thought I might drop my skills and stuff, so I asked Platypi.
"I was with Vipers but it was too much travel for me from Sydney and Wollongong, so I just wanted to play where I lived and I was lucky enough for them to take me."
She had the opportunity to play with her sister Chelsea Amone, something she enjoys, particularly for the banter.
"I love ripping into her," she said.
"She's big strong and hard to get her down, so I love playing with her.
"My sister and I are going against each other at who can score the most tries. She's scored two every game and this is my first game, so I'm a bit behind."
Amone had big wraps for her teammates following the 40-point win.
"They're a great bunch of girls and there's a lot of talent out here and I think there's plenty more to come," she said.
"I think there's a lot to come from this team."
And for any NRLW scouts wanting to pick up any new talent, Amone had some blunt advice for them.
"I don't know why there's not scouts out here every day of the week," she said.
"If we had coaches and training facilities that are in Sydney, we'd be just as good as them."
Amone might join Platypi with some pedigree to her name, but the coaching staff has said she'll get no special treatment.
She'll need to make and put in at training each week, if she wants to get a spot in the team.
Panorama Platypi first grade is headed to Glen Willow on Saturday to face the Mudgee Dragons.
Kick-off is from 2pm.
