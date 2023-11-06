CAUGHT driving around with a cocktail of drugs has prompted a question of fate for a 34-year-old man.
Dougal Scott Macpherson of Bant Street, Bathurst was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on October 18, 2023 after he had previously pleaded guilty to;
Police said they were patrolling the West Bathurst area about 9pm on December 24, 2022 when they saw a white Toyota Hilux parked outside of a "known" drug house, court papers said.
Shortly afterwards, the car was spotted by police on Suttor Street.
Officers stopped the car on Piper Street and asked Macpherson - who was behind the wheel - for his licence.
After a positive roadside oral drug test for methamphetamine, Macpherson was arrested and searched.
Inside of his car, police found a small bag of meth, weighing 1.40 grams.
The court heard officers then found a bag of cannabis - 7.33 grams - and 0.93 grams of cocaine in a small orange toolbox.
Macpherson was taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second test for meth.
His positive oral sample was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
A self-represented Macpherson was told by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis that there was a choice to be made; "you either give up driving or you give up drugs".
"For as long as you keep using, you will keep coming to court," Ms Ellis said.
Macpherson was convicted, fined $500 and disqualified from driving for six months.
