Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Two men in Bathurst Court after pub bouncer assaulted

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated November 5 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TWO men who punched and spat in the face of security at a nightclub have had their day in court, with one looking at jail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.