TWO men who punched and spat in the face of security at a nightclub have had their day in court, with one looking at jail.
Brandon Marc Howarth, 29, of Walker Street, Hartley and Darcy Chase Inwood, 20, of Sewells Creek Road, Essington each pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to common assault.
Documents tendered to the court state Howarth and Inwood went to the Oxford Hotel in Bathurst about 9pm on August 31, 2023 where they were refused entry.
Howarth - who had been banned from the club - and Inwood were told to leave multiple times, but both refused.
Police were called around the time Inwood spat in the face of the victim, who worked as a security at the premises.
The victim took hold of Inwood after he wiped the spit off of his face, before the man was punched by Howarth.
Police arrived and were then directed to Howarth and Inwood.
A "belligerent" Howarth was arrested and put into the back of a caged police car, while Inwood was given a move on direction.
Both men, who represented themselves, appeared before Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis on October 18.
Inwood told Ms Ellis "we weren't that drunk" on the night, which was rejected by the court.
"It was a one off," Inwood said.
"The personal insult of spitting is in many ways worse than a punch. It is childish and very nasty," Ms Ellis said.
Inwood was placed on a conditional release order for 12 months (without conviction).
As for Howarth, who had just finished a community correction order for an unrelated matter, was told by Ms Ellis that he was "looking at prison".
"You've got a problem with alcohol," Ms Ellis said, noting three prior PCA matters on Howarth's record.
"You have got into such a mess. Let's see if you can dig yourself out of it through MERIT."
Howarth will return to Bathurst Local Court on November 15 for a Magistrates Early Referral Into Rehabilitation (MERIT) program update.
