THERE is renewed interest in Bathurst Regional Council's monthly public forums and, with it, has come calls for them to be live streamed, but would it ever happen?
In short, it's a possibility.
Attendance at council's public forums on the third Wednesday of each month has been on the rise in recent times, with an enormous spike in numbers seen after plans for a special rate variation (SRV) were announced.
Demand to speak was so high, that the council meeting in September, 2023 had to be moved to Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) to cater to the additional people.
At that particular meeting, more than 20 people addressed the chamber.
During the public forum at the most recent council meeting, on October 18, 2023, some in the public gallery expressed a desire for the forum to be live-streamed, a sentiment that has come up before.
Then, during discussion on the night of a mayoral minute about reintroducing policy committee meetings, councillors Kirralee Burke and Marg Hogan both stated they were open to live streaming.
"While today's mayoral minute doesn't explicitly address the request to stream the forums, I'm in support of the idea," Cr Burke said.
"It's essential, however, to ensure we fully understand the legalities, and I respect and recognise that other councillors want more clarity around this, and as a council it's best that we do our due diligence."
As it currently stands, live-streaming of council meetings on YouTube commences following the conclusion of public forum, as is laid out in the Code of Meeting Practice.
The recording is switched off when council enters into the confidential section of its meeting.
General manager David Sherley said it is possible to amend the document to allow for public forum to be live streamed as well, but it would require a resolution of the council.
He also said there are serious issues that would need to be addressed before it could be introduced.
"Council's current Code of Meeting Practice provides for a public forum and not the live streaming of it," he said.
"Issues that the council would consider around that matter would include privacy and confidentiality issues, legal issues such as defamation, copyright, and surveillance devices matters.
"We would then also have to consider the cost and management implications of the proposal."
While Bathurst council does not live stream its public forums, Mr Sherley said there are other councils in the state that do.
