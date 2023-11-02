A FATHER has been sentenced to jail after he rode a quad bike around town while drunk because he "had a bad day".
Samuel Bates, 26, of De Clouett Place, Windradyne was sentenced to 11 months and seven days behind bars after he accepted a finding of guilt in Bathurst Local Court to;
Court documents state police were patrolling South Bathurst when they saw a man - later identified as Bates - riding a red quad bike along Bant Street about 8pm on September 24, 2023.
Bates looked at police and sped away as they activated their warning devices.
He veered onto the wrong side of the road and continued before he came to a stop on Lloyds Road in Gormans Hill.
Police slowly approached Bates and turned their warning devices back on, but he rode away.
Bates was identified by police, who saw he had a red beard, black shirt and medium build.
Soon afterwards, police spotted the quad bike at the Farmers Arms Hotel.
Bates was in the bar with the keys to the quad bike when he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in custody, a talkative Bates gave a positive reading for alcohol.
About 15 minutes later, he gave a second positive reading of 0.248.
Bates' Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray told the court on October 18 that her client was "having a bad day" and used alcohol as a way to get through it.
"He drank so much he blacked out, he doesn't remember getting arrested," Ms Thackray said.
"He has realised he can't drink [alcohol]."
The court heard through Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis that Bates had three prior PCA matters, with the last in July of 2022.
It resulted in an intensive correction order.
"I'm highly concerned about the reading, it wasn't a slip," Ms Ellis said.
"It's regrettable the intensive correction order that included an abstention from drugs and alcohol hasn't been lived up to."
Bates was given his first prison sentence with a non-parole period of seven months and nine days.
He will be eligible for release on May 26, 2024.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.