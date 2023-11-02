Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Samuel Bates jailed after riding quad bike in Bathurst while drunk

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated November 3 2023 - 7:37am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A FATHER has been sentenced to jail after he rode a quad bike around town while drunk because he "had a bad day".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.