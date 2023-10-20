Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Women urged to book in for a mammogram as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated October 20 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Cameron, who works in health promotion and admin with BreastScreen at 35 Morrissett Street.
Sam Cameron, who works in health promotion and admin with BreastScreen at 35 Morrissett Street.

A STAGGERING 45.4 per cent of women in the western region are overdue a basic health check, which could save their lives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.