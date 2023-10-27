CAFE Viva set out to impress when it held The Big Lunch for the third time.
Thursday, October 19, saw dozens of people attend the event, which was held from 12pm until 1:30pm, to share in some free food and some great company.
On the menu were savoury cheese and bacon muffins, and a vegetarian and gluten free Greek salad, both of which had been prepared by staff from Café Viva and Viva Eats.
The Big Lunch attracted quite a crowd, keeping the cafe staff busy throughout the afternoon.
Scroll through the photos above to see who was there.
