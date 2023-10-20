Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Remember when Bathurst Panthers won the 2018 Group 10 grand final

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
October 20 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Throughout the off-season, ACM will be bringing you a string of rugby league flashback stories from the Western region, highlighting memorable grand finals, historic clubs and iconic players from years gone past.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.