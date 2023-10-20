Throughout the off-season, ACM will be bringing you a string of rugby league flashback stories from the Western region, highlighting memorable grand finals, historic clubs and iconic players from years gone past.
WITH four minutes remaining on the clock, a bumper crowd at Sid Kallas Oval watched on with bated breath.
Bathurst Panthers winger Andrew Mendes had just scored in the corner to lock the scores at 10-all at the home of minor premiers Cowra Magpies.
And up stepped five-eight Willie Wright for the biggest kick in his life.
Having skipped his aunt's wedding to play in the grand final, Wright slotted his conversion attempt through the sticks and gave Panthers a 12-10 lead with only minutes remaining, the first time the visitors had hit the front all day.
They would ultimately onto that lead and when that full-time whistle came, the Panthers' fans flooded the field to celebrate.
"From that side it always fades. I knew if I hit it right and sat it outside the far upright it was going to come back," Wright told the Cowra Guardian at the time.
"Hopefully my family forgives me [for missing the wedding]."
The win for Panthers ended its title drought, having not won a first grade premiership since 2007.
Panthers trailed 10-0 at the break after conceding two early tries in the opening 13 minutes.
Cowra hooker Benji John went himself from dummy-half to open the scoring before centre Lee McClintock, one of Cowra's best on the day, finished off a sweeping play from left to right.
It became an arm wrestle and Panthers hung in, determined not to concede again.
It was in the 57th when the deadlock was broken with Panthers' lock Blake Hewitt crashing over and Wright converted to reduce the deficit to 10-6.
With minutes remaining, still trailing 10-6, Mendes scored the equaliser and Wright's opportunity arose.
Panthers powerhouse Brent Seager was presented the Dave Scott Medal for player of the match.
The win would ultimately lead to a run of two consecutive grand final wins for Panthers, who would go on to win the 2019 premiership in thrilling fashion again, a 9-8 win after extra-time against Mudgee Dragons.
For Cowra, it was its third grand final defeat (1996, 2014 and 2018) since its last first grade premiership since 1995, which came at Carrington Park against the Bathurst Penguins.
