RECORDING songs, making video clips and creating almost anything with a 3D printer - they're just some of the things that Clubhouse Bathurst offers the community.
A safe place for high school students to really nurture their artistic, musical and science skills, after school for free.
Team Leader Clare Lewis said the space isn't just for 12 to 17-year olds, and adults are more than welcome to join the team as a mentor.
"At a local level we're trying to build community, so getting mentors in from the community that have skills to share with our young generation," she said.
"We've got such an amazing set of toys at the clubhouse.
"We've got a great music recording set up where they can lay tracks down on BandLab, we've got a whole podcasting setup, we've got 3D printing, vinyl cutting, coding, robotics gear and gaming design."
The Clubhouse Bathurst is the 135th in the organisation that spans across 24 countries around the world.
And Ms Lewis is also the team leader for the Ballina and Lismore Clubhouses, with Ballina welcoming a very exciting mentor in Australian rock legend, drummer Ray Arnott.
Mr Arnott has rubbed shoulders with the greats, including John Farnham, Rick Springfield, John Paul Young, Cold Chisel and ACDC in the 1970s and 1980s.
While Mr Arnott is a very exciting mentor at the Ballina Clubhouse, Ms Lewis said there is no prerequisites required in any given field.
She is simply asking adults in the Bathurst region, with skills in music, radio, technology, photography or just an interest in helping kids flourish, to get in contact and become a mentor.
You could be the inspiration a young Bathurst teen needs to go and achieve great things.
"In the Clubhouse network there's some fantastic longevity stories because it's been around since 1993," Ms Lewis said.
"There is a clubhouse to career aspect of the program too, really engaging young people with how those passion skills can head towards a career opportunity.
"It's an invention studio, it's a place where you can come and your ideas are going to matter and you can take it where you want to take it."
Anyone interested in joining the Clubhouse Bathurst community, as a member or mentor, is encouraged to visit the website.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.