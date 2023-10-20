WHEN Bathurst started October with three consecutive days around the 30-degree mark, the signs were ominous.
Amid the El Nino warnings and after a dry September, the second month of spring was looking like it might end up as an early summer.
Instead, in true unpredictable Central Tablelands style, the bulk of October 2023 has turned out to be much more cool and civilised than predicted.
After 30.4, 30.8 and 29.8 degrees over the first three days of the month (recorded at the airport), Bathurst didn't get above 20 degrees on October 4 and then couldn't limp above 14 degrees the day after.
(Temperatures taken from Bathurst Airport)
The rest of the days have fallen in a band from 14 to 23 degrees apart from a burst of heat on October 12, when the top was 27 degrees.
Minimums this month, meanwhile, have ranged from a steamy 17.7 degrees at the end of the hot spell that kicked off the month to just 0.5 degrees on October 6.
The mild trend is set to end, though: temperatures in the mid to late 20s will be sprinkled through the next seven days as October starts to wind down and the final month of spring looms.
However October 2023 ends for Bathurst, though, it will still be much warmer than the equivalent month last year.
October 2022, when the city was still in a cool and wet La Nina pattern, featured a hottest day of just 22.6 degrees and a lowest maximum of 11.7 degrees.
