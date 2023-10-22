Western Advocate
Home/News/Council

New roundabout will slow down traffic at William-Keppel intersection

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated October 22 2023 - 11:45am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A BUSY city centre roundabout will be modified to slow down traffic in response to concerns about pedestrian safety.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.