A BUSY city centre roundabout will be modified to slow down traffic in response to concerns about pedestrian safety.
Bathurst Regional Council has received $235,000 in Black Spot funding to upgrade the intersection of William and Keppel streets, the project including increasing the size of the roundabout.
Councillor Warren Aubin said, in its current configuration, vehicles are approaching the intersection too quickly, which is putting pedestrians at risk.
"There is a lot of pedestrian movement there," he said.
"... It does create a little bit of danger for pedestrians and, the way it is at the moment, it is a fairly open roundabout, so it is approached probably too fast."
He said the planned work will see the intersection of William and Keppel streets more closely resemble another CBD roundabout, the one at the intersection of Howick and George streets, which became single-lane in early 2019.
"They're only single lane coming on; there's no lane lines marked to segregate traffic turning left, right and straight ahead," Cr Aubin said.
"So that will be exactly the same, but it will have some good deflection angles like they did up at Suttor and Bradwardine to get the traffic to slow down a bit more."
Work on the intersection of William and Keppel streets will commence on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, and progress in four stages.
The work is expected to take between six and 10 weeks to complete.
For two to four of those weeks, the roundabout will be open to traffic, but for another four to six weeks the intersection will need to be closed.
A full closure of the roundabout will not occur before November 13, 2023.
The list of works being undertaken to improve the safety of the roundabout include:
Over the course of the project, access to businesses in the area will be maintained.
