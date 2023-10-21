Western Advocate
No job losses as St George Bathurst branch moves in with Westpac

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated October 22 2023 - 9:53am, first published 9:30am
St George Bathurst in Howick Street and the grand Westpac building in William Street.

WESTPAC has assured that there will be no job losses as its St George branch moves out of Howick Street and begins operating around the corner from the end of next month.

MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

