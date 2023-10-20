Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Over 800 runners to feature at the Mount Panorama Punish

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated October 20 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

OVER 800 runners are set to test themselves in one gruelling lap of Bathurst's most iconic landmark.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.