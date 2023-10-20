OVER 800 runners are set to test themselves in one gruelling lap of Bathurst's most iconic landmark.
The Mount Panorama Punish will get underway on Sunday, with a plethora of local, interstate and international runners expected to line-up at the track's start line.
It's set to be the sixth edition of the event and Stephen Jackson, who organisers the event alongside Jen Arnold, is excited for the competition ahead.
"We're ready to rock and roll," he said.
"We've got our second biggest field, which is marvellous.
"The weather is looking perfect and there's lots of support locally and there's lots of people travelling to compete."
Jackson said all of the past five winners are likely to compete, including Bathurst local Miller Rivett.
Max Martinez and Josh Jackson are some other locals that'll be in with a chance to win it, but Aaron Houston won't be competing.
Kellie Gibson is expected to be one of the Bathurst favourites to win the women's category - having won last year's event - but Steph Torley and Renelle Donges are running well too, with the former the first woman home in the 2019 Mount Panorama Punish.
But Jackson said it's always hard to pick who's going to win, because there's so many unknowns that enter the event every year.
"Some of the names we don't recognise and they come out of somewhere like Sydney, Canberra and Brisbane and they're fast," he said.
"The thing is, in the last two years, there hasn't been much racing, so you don't know who's going to turn up and smash it."
With runners coming from interstate, it's a sign of the race's growing reputation.
"It's been remarkable how well it's spread," he said.
"I even had emails this week from people saying: 'I ran in the Melbourne marathon and saw the Punish shirt'.
"We've got a few Danish people coming out for it.
"There's a good crossover with the Supercars, where a lot of fans are going, 'Oh, there's a running race'. So they're coming back to actually do this."
Nowra's Harry McGill is the reigning champion, while 2020 winner Miller Rivett is the only Bathurst runner to have won the Punish.
No runner has ever won more than one Punish, in either men's or women's.
The 2021 event never went ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the 2020 race did, but with a restricted field of less than 400 runners.
Online entries for Sunday's race are now closed, but people can still register in the morning before the race if there is room.
Sunday's race gets underway from Pit Straight at 8am and it'll take competitors on a 6.2-kilometre trek around the iconic motor racing circuit, with an elevation of 174 metres.
