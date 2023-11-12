AFTER a big year recovering from the November 2022 Bathurst floods, a local animal produce store is now staring down the barrel of another natural disaster - a drought.
But after receiving an overwhelming amount of help when tens of thousands of dollars worth of stock was washed down the drain during the flood, Bedwells Feed Barn owner Anthony Frisby said it's nice to know the business has community support.
"The flood knocked us around a lot, it hurt us a fair bit, but we were lucky enough to get it all cleaned up pretty quick," he said.
"We had a lot of help, a lot of family and Boys to the Bush sent a crew down to help us clean up which was much appreciated.
"Now they're talking the complete opposite, going from getting wiped out to probably not getting a lot of things again [with the drought]."
Not only did the flood cause Bedwells to lose around $50,000 worth of feed, but the event was widespread, causing a lot of farmers in the Central West and surrounding regions to also lose feed and crops.
This made it difficult for Mr Frisby to restock his produce and meant he had to pay more and travel further to secure feed, as options were scarce.
"The likes of Eugowra, Forbes and Cowra all went under, so they lost a lot of acreage in lucerne," he said.
"The farmers couldn't get on to sow their crops so then there was no grain.
"We were going interstate all year to get lucerne hay, going to South Australia to get chaff."
With the 2022 flood being deemed a one-in-one-hundred-year event, Mr Frisby is hopeful his business doesn't endure another one quite as harsh.
After droughts, bush fires, COVID and then the floods, it's been a rough decade for farmers.
And now with predictions of another drought being around the corner, Mr Frisby is planning ahead, but said he is lucky to have some great contacts and relationships with farmers in NSW and Victoria.
"It's been pretty hard the last 12 months to try and find stock, but we've got good contacts," he said.
"We've been quite lucky with making good friendships with a lot of big farmers, especially in Victoria."
Mr Frisby thanked the community and the loyal customers of Bedwells Feed Barn for their support during tough times, and he hopes the predicted drought that lies ahead "doesn't get too bad".
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.