Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Our Business

Bedwells Feed Barn Bathurst facing drought one year on from floods

Amy Rees
Amy Rees
November 12 2023
AFTER a big year recovering from the November 2022 Bathurst floods, a local animal produce store is now staring down the barrel of another natural disaster - a drought.

