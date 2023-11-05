TRYING to get away from police because of a fear of going back to jail has ended in another court order for a 38-year-old inmate.
Matthew Louis Mackay of Pipers Flat Road, Portland was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on October 18, 2023 after he had previously pleaded guilty to:
Court documents state police were called to the victim's home in Bathurst about 6am on September 30, 2023 after she heard someone trying to get in through her front door.
Police went and found Mackay in the backyard dressed in all black.
Mackay told police he wasn't trying to break-in and knew the victim.
During a search by police, Mackay was told to keep still but he kept reaching into his pockets.
He then tried to walk away from the officers.
Mackay yelled out to the victim as he pulled away from police, before he was taken to the ground and handcuffed.
"I've done nothing wrong ... I'm trying to get it [drugs] out for you ... I don't want to go back to jail," he said.
Police spotted a small foil package on the ground where Mackay was laying.
"It's 'ice'," he said.
Mackay was taken to Bathurst Police Station, where the drugs were found to weigh 0.12 grams.
Mackay - who is serving time for an unrelated matter - appeared from prison by audio link to court, where he was represented by Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Usman Naveed.
Mr Naveed explained his client had been using drugs at the time and was between homes.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis struggled to find an "appropriate" outcome for Mackay because of sentence restrictions brought on by his already lengthy nine-year prison term.
Ms Ellis then placed Mackay on an 18-month community correction order and fined him $500.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.