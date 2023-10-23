STATE Member for Bathurst and shadow police minister Paul Toole says new figures show "there is a pressing need to re-evaluate" police resources in the towns and villages west of the divide.
He was speaking after a call from the Country Mayors Association of NSW, the Police Association of NSW and NSW Farmers for a parliamentary inquiry into crime and law and order in rural and regional areas.
NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley, meanwhile, says she has visited regional towns since becoming the minister and "I am aware of the issues they're raising".
She also says that should the NSW Police Force request further resources, "then we will sit down and discuss that".
Mr Toole - who was Minister for Police under Premier Dominic Perrottet from late 2021 until the Coalition's defeat in the March 2023 election - says the safety and security of country communities "is now at a critical juncture" under Labor.
According to Country Mayors Association chairman Jamie Chaffey, from Gunnedah Shire Council, statistics show residents of rural, regional and remote NSW are more likely to be sexually assaulted, more likely to have their cars stolen, more likely to have their homes broken into and more likely to be impacted by domestic violence.
"We knew crime was increasing, but we looked to the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) data to clarify the situation," he said.
"We were shocked to learn that as well as the alarming incident counts in regional NSW, the rate of incidents per 100,000 people was, in some cases, horrifying when compared to metropolitan figures.
"Up to 90 per cent of crimes, including vehicle theft, breaking and entering, sexual assault and domestic assault, are happening here in our regional communities.
"We also have significantly fewer police than our city cousins, and as a whole, NSW has less police per head of population than Queensland, Victoria and South Australia.
"Our police officers are already facing an incredible workload, with only one police officer per 467 NSW residents."
In terms of crime specifically in Bathurst, Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell, the officer in charge of the local station, told the Advocate recently that theft from cars and homes is not overly common in this area, but he has asked locals to be vigilant about locking up.
But there have been recent concerns about anti-social behaviour in the area behind the CBD McDonald's, where CCTV is being proposed.
Outside Bathurst, meanwhile, it was reported earlier this year that Rockley and Trunkey Creek police stations were being renovated so they could have a permanent police presence again after being serviced by officers based out of Oberon.
Mr Toole, who met with Cr Chaffey at Parliament House, said he is throwing his support behind calls for the parliamentary inquiry.
"As the former Police Minister, I was part of a government that invested billions in the NSW Police Force to ensure police had the resources needed to drive down crime and keep our communities safe," he said.
"It is becoming clear, however, that under Labor, the safety and security of communities across rural and regional NSW is now at a critical juncture.
"As today's figures released by the Country Mayors Association show, there is a pressing need to re-evaluate the allocation of police resources in the towns and villages west of the divide.
"As we in the Coalition know, rural and regional areas face unique circumstances when it comes to emergency response capabilities; more often than not, our police are being forced to do more with less."
He said there needs to be enough police on the ground and they must have "the resources they need to proactively address and deter criminal activity and make rural areas a no-go-zone for potential wrongdoers".
"The previous Coalition government had a proud track record of listening and responding to issues around crime and law enforcement in rural and regional areas, helping ensure funding and resources went where it was needed most," he said.
"These recent challenges, including a surge in crime, and limited response times, underscore the need for, at the very least, a serious and comprehensive re-evaluation of police resources by this government, and an inquiry is one way in which all stakeholders can have their say and ensure their voices are heard."
Police Association of NSW president Kevin Morton said the newly released report showed that additional police resources were needed to manage crime rates and ensure that communities could be effectively serviced.
"Our regional police officers are expected to be the 24/7 problem solvers," he said.
"Police in these regional and remote locations are required to attend emergency situations that cover huge geographical areas with limited staff and resources with little to no back up.
"When they do call for assistance, it can be an hour away or more."
In a statement to the Western Advocate, Police Minister Yasmin Catley said she had visited regional towns since becoming the minister and spoken to community groups and "I am aware of the issues they're raising".
"Being a victim of crime can be an incredibly traumatic experience and I know the NSW Police Force are doing everything they can to support victims in the community," she said.
"I'm committed to ensuring police have all the tools they need to uphold community safety and I fully support them in their regional crime prevention initiatives.
"I know police right across rural and regional NSW do some exceptional work; they are incredibly dedicated to the communities they live and work in.
"Officers are deployed by commanders on an operational basis to the districts where they are most needed.
"These officers are highly mobile, adaptable and not confined to their 'rostered-on' stations so they can respond to incidents right across their local district to meet the needs of all communities day and night.
"We want everyone to feel, and be, safe where they live. That's why NSW Police has an incentive scheme to encourage officers to relocate to and stay in remote and special remote communities to bolster the policing resources there.
"Should the NSW Police Force request further resources, then we will sit down and discuss that."
In September, NSW Police launched Operation Regional Mongoose to tackle youth crime across the western region.
At a press conference for the launch, acting western region commander Bob Noble said it was not "an epidemic of crime" but the serious nature of the incidents had led to an "escalated response".
He added social media is one of the factors attributed to the increase in serious youth behaviour.
