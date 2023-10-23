Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst MP Paul Toole supports call for crime parliamentary inquiry

October 23 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Country Mayors Association chair Jamie Chaffey; probationary constables Corby Astudillo and Matt Rigby, who joined the Bathurst station in June; and state MP Paul Toole.
Country Mayors Association chair Jamie Chaffey; probationary constables Corby Astudillo and Matt Rigby, who joined the Bathurst station in June; and state MP Paul Toole.

STATE Member for Bathurst and shadow police minister Paul Toole says new figures show "there is a pressing need to re-evaluate" police resources in the towns and villages west of the divide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.