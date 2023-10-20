Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst Goldminers to host Lithgow Lazers in Rural Women's Basketball League opener

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
October 20 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S time for Bathurst's leading women basketballers to hit the court on Saturday, in the opening round of a new season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.