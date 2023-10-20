IT'S time for Bathurst's leading women basketballers to hit the court on Saturday, in the opening round of a new season.
The Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium will play host to the opening round fixture between Bathurst Goldminers and Lithgow Lazers in the Rural Women's Basketball League.
The season will be played over three weeks and will also involve the Orange Eagles and Dubbo Rams.
Goldminers team manager Mel Sullivan is expecting a big day on Saturday.
"We still have a couple of the girls that play NBL1 in Sydney, but it's a good opportunity for them to represent their own town and promote women's sport here in Bathurst," she said.
There'll be a few curtain-raiser activities before the main game gets underway at 5pm.
"Before the main game, there'll be an under 12-14s scrimmage happening at 4pm, with our newly selected 2024 Goldminers," she said.
"Following that, we'll have a little shootout with the 16s and 18s. The under 18s will help assist in coaching the under 12s and 14s."
Basketball is booming in Bathurst at the moment.
There are over 1500 members affiliated to the Bathurst association, with teams having grown from eight in 2023 to 12 ahead of the new season.
There was a record of 150 players that trialled for a spot in representative teams.
In the other rural league fixture, Orange will face Dubbo.
In the final two rounds, Bathurst will travel to Dubbo and Orange, before the top two battle it off in the grand final.
The highest ranked team after three rounds will host the grand final.
This season will be the second consecutive edition of the competition.
