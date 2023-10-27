ROBIN Price described himself as "staggered" as he took in the size of a recent gathering of members of the city's five Probus clubs.
"Have a look at this. I find this amazing," he told the Advocate.
"I'm quite overwhelmed, in fact."
Mr Price was an honoured guest and the recipient of a certificate of recognition as the five clubs got together for the second year of a local Probus Day event.
A brochure provided to all the attendees explained the reason for the certificate presentation.
In 1984, as the president of the Bathurst East Rotary Club, Mr Price learned that a Rotarian in the UK had formed what he called a Probus club, to be made up of retired professionals and businessmen, and Mr Price decided that such a club would be a welcome addition to Bathurst's social scene.
A steering committee was formed and the inaugural meeting of the Probus Club of Bathurst was held in March that year.
"It's one of the best projects I have ever done," Mr Price told the Advocate.
Ironically, he was unable to join that initial Probus club because he was too young and wasn't retired.
READ ALSO:
Probus Club of Bathurst president Ian Pellow made the certificate presentation to Mr Price and said it was "an extreme honour to be asked" to do so.
"I started off as an electrical apprentice and I met Robin then," he told those at the lunch.
"Unfortunately, he wasn't my teacher. He came on after I left.
"But he was well-known to introduce new ideas and it changed the structure of the Bathurst college.
"I also met him years later when he started off an alternative energy course. This was 40-odd years ago and he was well ahead of what's happening at the moment.
"So he's certainly a good thinker."
As was the case for the high tea last year that preceded this year's lunch, this year's gathering of the five clubs attracted a healthy crowd.
MC Ken Barcham said the benefits of being part of Probus are numerous.
"Members say, time and time again, that the friendships that they have made and the social connections forged have had a tremendous, positive impact on their lives," he said.
"Staying active and engaging with like-minded friends, creating cherished memories and embarking on exciting new ventures is what Probus is all about."
Meanwhile, Ingrid Pearson, the chairperson of the organising committee for the lunch, said the event "might be an ongoing thing that we'll do judging by the number of people that are here today".
Mr Price's wife Kaye said Probus is a "really good social outlet" that offers a chance to spend time with people of similar ages and interests.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.