EXCUSES have given little help to a man who has been stripped of his licence after he knowingly drove when he shouldn't have.
Jarre Ryan, 32, of College Road, South Bathurst was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on October 18, 2023 after he previously pleaded guilty to driving with a cancelled licence.
Court documents state police were doing patrols in South Bathurst about 12am on August 29 when they saw a white Kia Rio being driven in a "rough" manner.
Police stopped the car and asked Ryan - who was behind the wheel - for his licence.
Checks of Ryan's licence showed he had been disqualified.
"I know, I had to send in some sort of medical certificate after they took away my interlock," Ryan said to police.
A self-represented Ryan told the court he was on his way to work and, contrary to his conversation with police, he "was unaware" his licence was still cancelled.
"You should have been very much aware," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis replied.
Ms Ellis noted in court that Ryan had five prior driving matters on his record, including two driving while disqualified charges, two drink-driving offences, and one separate instance of driving with a cancelled licence.
"You've put yourself in a real mess," Ms Ellis said to the father of four.
Ryan had completed half of the Traffic Offenders Program, which Ms Ellis considered when handing down another six month disqualification period.
"This is not punishing just me, but my family as well," Ryan said.
"Well, you should have thought about that," Ms Ellis replied.
