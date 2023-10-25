FABULOUS flowers, tremendous trees and vivid views will all be on the cards for the 2023 Bathurst Gardeners' Club Spring Spectacular.
Ten gardens will be showcased over the weekend of October 28 and 29, with a diverse variety of plant life on display, and a range of different garden themes.
Between the 10 open gardens will be a diverse array of plant life and garden themes.
3 Veg Farm will be featured, which provides a lesson on permaculture and enriching soil, right through to spectacular suburban gardens and flourishing florals.
And, while soothing the soul and spending time in nature, most gardens will also feature live entertainment, and have food and refreshments on offer.
The gardens have been carefully created and cultivated by lovers of the land, and one of the gardens on display for the Spring Spectacular, is St Anthony's Creek, owned by Bill and Fiona Ogilvie.
And, coincidentally, Mrs Ogilvie has written the gardening column for The Land newspaper for almost 30 years.
"The two compliment each other; gardening and writing, so I love them both really," she said.
During her time working for The Land, Mrs Ogilvie has found the drive, and the vision to experiment with her garden, and create the beautiful oasis that it is today.
The cottage- style garden seamlessly takes advantage of the north-east facing views to nearby hills, all while including shrubs, bulbs which surround small lawns, and are linked by pathways and arches.
"There's lots of variety in the garden, and lots of different types of plants. I love plants, I'm really interested in plants and flowers, so there is as much variety as possible to make it interesting," Mrs Ogilvie said.
There are also several Oak Trees which stand tall on the property, providing more prosperity than just that of creating cool areas of shade.
One of these Oak trees was grown from planting a single acorn, and now it stands next to its descendants.
"I came from Sevenoaks, I grew up in England and so we saved the seedlings and, now we have seven oaks in the front paddock, to remind me of home," Mrs Ogilvie said.
Mr and Mrs Ogilvie have poured several years of blood, sweat and tears into their garden, and now attendees of the Spring Spectacular will have the opportunity to reap the rewards of what the couple has sewn.
This is something that Bathurst Gardeners' Club publicity officer Dianne Thurling is extremely thankful for.
"The gardens are open by generous people who just love gardening," she said.
In conjunction with the event will be the ever-popular Monster Plant Stall, which will take place in the park adjacent to the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre on Saturday, October 28, from 9am to 4.30pm.
Tickets for The Spring Spectacular are $25 per person, and can be purchased online at https://bathurstgardenclub.org.au/bathurst-spring-spectacular or from the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre.
There will also be tickets available for purchase at each of the gardens affiliated with the 2023 event. This information can be found from the above website.
The money raised over the weekend will all be donated to charity, last year approximately $20,000 was donated back into the local community.
This year, the chosen charities are headspace, defence community dogs, Bathurst Community Transport and the Mitchell Conservatorium and 2BS community programs.
