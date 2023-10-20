Western Advocate
Man charged after fatal crash near Mudgee

By Staff Reporters
October 20 2023 - 2:31pm
The driver of a Ford Falcon allegedly involved in a fatal car crash in the Central West has been hit with a string of serious charges.

