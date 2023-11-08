Western Advocate
Karen Sansom in Bathurst Court after stealing thousands from Aldi

By Court Reporter
Updated November 9 2023 - 8:01am, first published 8:00am
STARVING is the excuse a woman has used for why she stole over a thousand dollars worth of items from a supermarket, a court has heard.

