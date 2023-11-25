Management material: Steve hasn't let a brain injury hold him back

THERE was a time in his life where Steve Fry doubted he could have a good career after suffering a brain injury as a child.
Now, he is the proud new manager of The Bathurst Cleaning Company, proving that people with disabilities have a lot to offer when they are afforded the opportunity.
Vivability, the disability support organisation that runs the cleaning company, could see the potential in Mr Fry while he was working for them part-time looking after their vehicle fleet and performing car detailing.
When the management position became available for the cleaning company, Mr Fry submitted an application and it was clear he had the skills they were looking for.
"We saw Steve's commitment to his role in the cleaning company and thought, what a fantastic opportunity," Vivability's manager of social enterprises, April See, said.
As the manager, Mr Fry is responsible for a team of seven employees.
His duties include delegating work to his staff, supervising them, and ensuring that clients are satisfied with the cleaning services the company has provided.
He is both enjoying and thriving in the role.
"Once I got into it, it sort of suited me and what I do, and I haven't really looked back since," Mr Fry said.
Working as a manager has made Mr Fry more financially independent, and it has given him more skills to transfer over to another passion of his, being a scout leader.
"The skills I brought with that tie in with the job here and vice versa," he said.
The job also makes him feel good about himself and the direction his life is going in after facing setbacks and barriers when he was younger.
At the age of 11, Mr Fry suffered what he described as a "viral brain injury" after dunking his head in a volcanic hot spring.
During his recovery, he had to learn to walk, talk and even swallow again.
"I pretty much had to start from the start again," Mr Fry said.
He credits the Scouts for his determination to pick himself up and press on with his life.
"The reason why I'm a scout leader is at that time [of my injury] I was in Scouts Cubs, which are the younger ones," he said.
"Long story short, Cubs helped me from the bed to the chair, and the Scouts from the chair to walking again.
"... Ironically, now I'm a leader, I want to give back to the Scouts and Cubs. It's full circle."
He faced barriers to employment after developing his disability, something that affected his outlook on life, but he said he doesn't think about that much now that he has been given an opportunity.
Ms See said he is also an inspiration for other staff at Vivability and the organisation's clients, who are seeing what could be possible for them, too.
