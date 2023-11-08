A MAGISTRATE has deemed jail to be the only option for a woman with a habit of breaking the law.
Sonia Loretta Scott, 53, of Rocket Street, West Bathurst was sentenced to time behind bars on October 18 after she previously pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to driving while disqualified.
Court documents state Scott was behind the wheel of a grey Suzuki station wagon driving along Monaro Highway in Bredbo about 5pm on June 4, 2023.
Scott was stopped on the side of the road with no lights on when police pulled up behind her.
Scott was asked for her licence before police discovered she had been disqualified until July 12, 2023.
"I thought I wasn't disqualified anymore," she said.
"Extremely bad" is how Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis described Scott's driving record, noting she had 23 prior criminal traffic offences.
Scott's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Usman Naveed said while her record "isn't enviable", she had done the Traffic Offenders Program and participated in the Smart Recovery program.
Mr Naveed then told the court Scott was "motivated" after securing full time work for the first time in 30 years.
Ms Ellis struggled to accept Scott was unaware she wasn't licenced at the time, given her "propensity" to offend.
Ms Ellis also said it was "beyond belief" Scott claimed to be a "functioning addict", using methamphetamine daily, as was noted in a sentencing report.
Scott shook her head as she was sentenced to 11 months behind bars, with a non-parole period of six months.
Scott will appear before Orange District Court on December 15 for a sentence hearing, after she lodged a severity appeal.
She remains behind bars in the meantime.
