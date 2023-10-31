AFTER an absence lasting more than three years, policy committee meetings are back on the agenda for Bathurst Regional Council.
With them comes another opportunity each month for the community to address the council in a public forum, which will take place prior to the official start of the meeting.
Policy committee was scrapped in 2020 in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic due to a lack of business, and at a time face-to-face engagement was strictly limited.
But Bathurst's new mayor Jess Jennings was determined to bring back the meetings, which were held on the first Wednesday of each month.
He successfully got them back on the schedule after a mayoral minute to the October 18, 2023 ordinary meeting, which also included new measures to increase transparency on council's finances.
Cr Jennings said the purpose of bringing back policy committee was to increase transparency with the community and provide further opportunities for them to raise issues with councillors and senior council staff by was of a public forum.
Previously, policy committee meetings did not afford members of the public a chance to speak, although, there was a general business section for councillors to raise matters of their own.
The decision to reintroduce policy committee meetings was supported unanimously in the chamber.
Councillor Ian North has long wanted them back, and was grateful to see that come to fruition.
"I was very disappointed when we lost it," Cr North said.
"I'm very, very happy. It gives the community another chance to talk to us, to raise their issues."
New councillors, who have never been part of a policy committee meeting before, were also supportive of the idea.
One of the things the mayoral minute did was impose restrictions on the topic of discussion for the second public forum of each month, preceding the ordinary meeting, which will now be limited only to items on the agenda in that night's business papers.
Cr Jennings said part of the reason for this was to keep councillors focused on the big decisions that are made at those meetings, and it was something Cr Kirralee Burke agreed with.
"Restricting the public forum to address the agenda allows us to remain focused," she said.
"After the public forum, it's really hard to make informed decisions on the business paper, and after the last couple of meetings I found myself taking a lot of time managing community feedback going into the meeting and not nearly enough time assessing the business papers, which are really big and complex."
The first policy committee meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 1 in the council chamber.
A submission hearing will also be held that evening, inviting discussion from the community on modification to a development application (DA) seeking to permit the use of blasting operations within the existing approved extractive industry at Napoleon Reef.
At this stage, policy committee is being returned on a trial basis, but it is anticipated they will be formalised in early 2024.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.