Plans for a new Orange greyhound track remain in the air following an unexpected development.
Today's meeting to decide terms for construction at the abandoned Highland's Paceway resulted in a deferral for unclear reasons, the Central Western Daily understands.
Negotiations between Orange City Council CEO David Waddell and the Greyhound Breeders, Trainers, and Owners Association (GBOTA) are due to recommence in a fortnight.
The CWD has reached out to Orange City Council for comment. This story will be updated with its response.
Preliminary design plans for a proposed "Centre of Excellence" in Orange included a restaurant, public sports fields, onsite function centre, vet clinic, rehoming facilities, pet shop, and offices. Earliest timeline for completion is 2025.
Construction costs are estimated at about $15 million. The NSW Greyhound Breeders, Owners & Trainers Association (GBOTA) says it "could" inject $20 million into the Orange economy each year. This figure has been disputed by opponents to the development.
The abandoned site off Bathurst Road was revealed as the preferred location in February. The former sports precinct on the Northern Distributor, a block adjacent to Orange Airport, and Towac Park were also explored.
"The priority will be the track itself and being the safest and best designed in the world. It will be built with the latest technology in regards to safety and welfare," then-CEO of GBOTA Allan Hilzinger told the CWD in March.
Concerns over ethics of dog racing, fairness of taking the track from Bathurst, and suitability of the trotting track - which has been previously earmarked for dirt bike riding - have been flagged.
"It's a dying industry, literally," former councillor Neil Jones told the CWD prior to the vote.
"This talk of a 'Centre of Excellence' is nonsense. It'll be a 'Centre of Excellence' for gambling and animal suffering .... That's the reality of the industry. It's awful, and we shouldn't be part of it."
The decision to hold council deliberations in a meeting closed to the public was also criticised by residents and some councillors, including Tony Mileto and Steve Peterson.
Greyhounds last raced in Orange in 2004 at Wade Park. Destruction of Kennerson Park in Bathurst last year due to flooding pushed GBOTA to search for a replacement in the Central West.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.