WHEN the first Panorama Punish was held six years ago, there was no way Bathurst resident Nicole Mahara thought she'd ever be registering for the run.
But with the philosophy of "a little progress each day leads to big results", Ms Mahara has conquered her second Panorama Punish and shaved off nearly two minutes of her run to score a personal best (PB) time of 42 minutes and 15 seconds.
And while by no means the fastest of the 800-odd runners on the day, competing against herself and smashing her goals was way better than a podium victory for Ms Mahara.
"I never was a runner ... it's not a natural thing for me," she said.
"But probably about six years ago I did my first parkrun and just walked it. Then I started doing a little bit of a walk/jog until I could actually jog the whole way.
"For me it's not about going out there and trying to be better than anyone else, it's about going out and setting myself a goal."
Ms Mahara and her partner Paul Power had been practising the course around The Mount leading up to the Panorama Punish, but there's nothing like the adrenaline on the day to provide an extra push.
And while the jog up the infamous steep and windy hill of Mount Panorama was tough, reaching the top and realising she was on track for a personal best time really kicked Ms Mahara along.
"It was tough going up the hill but it was amazing, I got to the top and looked at my watch and thought I might be able to do a PB here," she said.
"Coming to the finish line I was keeping an eye on my time and when you see the clock and you've got that last 100 metres to go you're like, 'you can do this'.
"And you just want to cry when you get there because it's that sense of accomplishment, and for something that doesn't come naturally to me it's like wow, you can do anything that you set your mind to."
Ms Mahara said she would encourage everyone to give running a go.
Set small goals each day or week and build your way up, because there's nothing better than the feeling of beating yourself and smashing goals.
