Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Bathurst's Nicole Mahara conquers 2023 Panorama Punish in PB time

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated October 22 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN the first Panorama Punish was held six years ago, there was no way Bathurst resident Nicole Mahara thought she'd ever be registering for the run.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.