HEADING into Saturday's Western Women's Rugby League away trip to Mudgee, Panorama Platypi were severely depleted.
The Bathurst-based club was missing the likes of Cheynoah Amone, Kate Gullifer, Marita Shoulders, Molly Kennedy and Katie Kennedy, just to name a few.
So understandably coach Kevin Grimshaw was hoping for just a good performance with what he had but he got that and more.
Platypi absolutely rinsed Mudgee Dragons 46-6 at Glen Willow Stadium, with Meredith Jones, in her first game of the season, bagging four tries in the big win.
Grimshaw was in awe of Jones' performance.
"She's something different that girl, I tell you. She was unbelievable," he said.
"I targeted this game specifically for her because I knew that we were going to be struggling for players.
"It was her first game of the season and she slotted straight back in because she's a professional at playing footy.
"I've been associated with her for a long time and I know how she operates. All you have to do is give her a bit of clear ball and she works her magic."
And while Jones bagged four meat pies, Xanthe Booth, Demi Chapman, Chelsea Amone and Darcie Morrison all went over the try line.
Sarah Colman booted seven conversions from eight attempts.
For the club overall, it was another massive weekend, as the Platypi won every grade - 12s, 14s, 16s, 18s and opens.
It's the second consecutive week that the Platypi has accomplished that feat.
"This club is getting stronger and stronger and we've got some really good coaches in there at the moment," Grimshaw said.
"I think that's making a big difference to the girls as well and I think they're learning as they go along.
"The 18s girls I had playing were sensational when they were on the field, no fear, couldn't wait to get on.
"Looking ahead, you'll have 18s coming through next year that are keen as mustard to play."
But this Sunday will bring the biggest test of the season for the club.
The Bathurst-based club will host Wiradjuri Goannas, with the visitors currently leading opens, 16s and 14s.
A win for the opens would go a long way to securing the minor premiership and putting the Platypi in the box seat for potentially hosting the grand final.
"Had we got beat in Mudgee, we would've had no chance of hosting a grand final because it would've put Dubbo two games ahead of us," he said.
"Next weeks game is going to be huge, because we'll be virtually playing for the minor premiership."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.