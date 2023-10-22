IT has been four years since Renelle Donges competed in the Mount Panorama Punish but on Sunday she was back and she put in one all mighty shift.
Donges was the second female across the finish line, while the Bathurst local was the quickest female in the female 15-18 age group.
She finished with a time of 26 minutes and 20 seconds, just 23 seconds behind winner Lou Clifton from Mount Victoria.
While she would've preferred the win, Donges said she was pleased to have finished second.
"I've done the race twice before, but I haven't double a few years," she said.
"I honestly didn't know what place I was.
"When I crossed the line and they said I was second, I was kind of shocked. I thought I was sitting around somewhere else."
Donges is a busy runner, often training up to five days a week.
She said she does a lot of hill training, intervals and long runs.
And while training is important, it's a completely different thing when you hit the track, running at full speed against hundreds of others.
"The course was good and I found it nice," she said.
"I honestly found it a lot easier than I thought it would be, but going downhill really kills your knees."
Donges competed in her first Mount Panorama Punish back in 2018, where she finished as the fourth quickest female in a time of 28:32.
She would improve on that time by almost half a second when she finished second a year later with a time of 28:03.
She's now shaved over a minute and a half off her best time thanks to Sunday's performance.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.