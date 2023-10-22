ALMOST 800 people gathered at the base of Bathurst's famous Mount Panorama on Sunday, October 22, ready for punishment.
It was the sixth edition of the Panorama Punish that attracted so many people to town, with runners from across NSW and interstate making their way to Bathurst for the event.
For some competitors, it was a match between them and the clock as they took off hoping to complete the course in the fastest time possible.
While for others, it was an excuse to meet up with some friends and conquer The Mount at their own leisure.
But for all, the feeling of accomplishment - and relief - when crossing the line made the steep hills worth it.
Western Advocate representatives attended the 2023 Panorama Punish and snapped some shots of the faces preparing for their run.
