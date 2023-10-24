FOOD, friends, family, and fun in the sun - that's what attendees at the Bathurst Night Markets experienced on October 20, and 21.
The Bathurst Showgrounds hosted the event on the Friday and Saturday evenings, which showcased a variety of different food stalls, including plenty of international flavours for both dinner and dessert.
There were also plenty of rides to keep little ones entertained, including the teacups, jumping castles and a mini Ferris wheel.
These proved to be an important attraction for many of the families who made the most of the event.
One rider, Ryker Kamilic, was even able to celebrate his sixth birthday with his mum and dad, his two baby sisters, his cousin and two of his aunties at the event.
