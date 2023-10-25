THERE was more than a house full of history and gorgeous gardens on display at Miss Traill's House on Sunday, October 22, with the Bathurst tourist attraction holding its annual Spring Markets.
After a long hiatus due to COVID lockdowns followed by recovery, the Miss Traill's House committee were very excited to have the Spring Markets return.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
For a gold coin donation, locals and visitors were able to wander through the beautiful gardens and check out the market stalls on offer.
And for those wanting to walk through the historically preserved home, for $5 they could step through the front door of Miss Traill's House and travel back to the 1800s.
All money raised from donations will go towards maintaining the property so future generations can enjoy a piece of Bathurst history in years to come.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the markets and captured some photos of guests enjoying the spring weather and market stalls.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.