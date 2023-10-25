BATHURST Regional Council is expanding its parking patrols to include a new central business district car park.
The owner of the Bathurst Chase shopping centre car park, Mintus Investments 3, has engaged council to conduct patrols of the William Street site on its behalf.
While council has patrolled this car park before, it was many years ago, and more recently parking was monitored by private contractors under arrangements made by the previous owners.
Under the new licence agreement with Mintus, council will be monitoring and enforcing the three-hour parking limit and other parking restrictions, including the use of disabled spaces.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Monitoring will occur on an "as required/as agreed" basis, with rangers not required to spend a set amount of time in the car park.
Council will be required to provide Mintus with information as to all penalties recorded, as well as the hours attended by the rangers.
The revenue from any penalty infringement notices (PINs) issued on the site will go to council.
Mintus is responsible for maintaining the car park, and through the agreement it has asked to be notified immediately of any repairs that are needed.
The agreement would be in place for five years, and council would be required to pay a $1 per annum fee to Mintus if and when requested under the deal.
Monitoring of the Bathurst Chase car park adds to a number of privately owned car parks monitored by the council's rangers.
Each year, council generates tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of dollars in revenue through parking enforcement.
During the first quarter of the 2023-24 financial year, it issued 218 PINs for offences across the city, which had a combined value of around $30,000.
And for the 2022-23 financial year as a whole, 658 fines were issued, totalling more than $90,000.
These figures are well down on what council was generating pre-pandemic, but the number of fines being issued is slowly increasing after council opted to abandon its lenient approach to parking enforcement in late 2022.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.