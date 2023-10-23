A FORMER NRL star will be shining a spotlight on mental health when he visits Bathurst on Tuesday.
Greg Inglis, a NRL premiership winner with South Sydney and Australian and Queensland representative footballer, will visit the Kelso Community Hub on October 24, with the Goanna Academy.
The Goanna Academy, aims to improve mental health outcomes across Australia and particularly in regional men, youth and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and founder Greg Inglis will share his personal journey and battles with mental illness to inspire others to seek help.
"I hope my story can help people in the community feel more confident and comfortable reaching out for support, particularly people in the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community," Inglis said.
"We've all been through some pretty tough times recently and looking after our mental health is more important than ever. I say from experience suffering in silence won't help.
"Support is always there and hopefully people might be able to take something from what I've learned over the years to help them take that next step and get themselves some help.
"Being able to get back out to Bathurst during Mental Health Month will be pretty special, so I'm really looking forward to it."
Western NSW Local Health Mental Health's Drug and Alcohol Bathurst and Region Hub Manager Josh Spicer the workshop will be a safe space where people can share their stories.
"I would encourage anyone who might like to just listen to come along too, we'd love to connect with as many people as possible," he said.
"I'm sure many people in Bathurst already feel a connection through rugby league, but physical activity is also a huge benefit to people's mental health."
The Goanna Academy workshop is free and does not require registration.
A barbecue lunch will be provided, followed by rugby league-based activities at 1pm and a meet and greet at 2pm.
For mental health advice or to be connected to specialist mental health services, call the Mental Health Line on 1800 011 511. In an emergency, call Triple Zero (000) or go to your nearest Emergency Department.
