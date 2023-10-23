Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Former NRL star Greg Inglis to be in Bathurst with his Goanna Academy

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
October 23 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A FORMER NRL star will be shining a spotlight on mental health when he visits Bathurst on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.