BREAKING court orders by calling someone over 90 times has put a 34-year-old man on the brink of serving time behind bars.
Bryan Leslie Peters, 34, of Green Street, Portland was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on October 18, 2023 after he accepted a finding of guilt to contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) x2, and stalking/intimidation.
He also pleaded guilty to failing to appear in court as per bail conditions.
Court documents state Peters called the victim nine times on August 25 - two days after an AVO naming the woman as a protected person was put in place.
The court heard Peters was only allowed to call the woman between 6.30pm and 7.30pm each night.
He then phoned the woman 10 times on August 26 and seven times on August 27.
Then, between 12pm and 11.24pm on September 6, Peters called the victim 68 times.
During a brief conversation with the victim over the phone, Peters said "I'm not breaching the AVO because I don't have the piece of paper in my hand".
"I've got 15 guys waiting for you ... I have videos of you smoking a bong and I'm going to send it to my solicitor."
After the number of calls escalated further, police went to Peters' home on September 12 and arrested him.
He was then taken to the Lithgow Police Station.
On a separate occasion, Peters sent the victim a request on Snapchat about 5.30pm on September 21.
He was arrested again on October 12.
Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray told the court her client "just wanted contact" with the victim, but admits "it wasn't the right way to go about it".
"He accidentally added her on Snapchat, he deleted it and blocked her," Ms Thackray said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis told Peters she would consider jail, should he return to court with another breach of AVO.
"You put so much at risk," Ms Ellis said.
"I'm not persuaded that it [Snapchat] was an accident, I don't buy it."
Peters was placed on a community correction order for 12 months.
